Monday, 8/9/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Welcome back to school this week for 17 or more districts. Four more school starts today, and three more tomorrow including the Muncie Community Schools – featuring the Central High School, and the Spirit of Muncie Band and Guard students and leaders – Indiana State Fair Band Day Champions. Anderson was the returning Champions, but withdrew from competition due to COVID rules.

The old Hubler Ford building on East McGalliard in Muncie shows a SOLD sign, but the mystery is – what’s it going to be? A G W M Properties LLC & AGWB Investors LLC purchased the building on 7/15 for $1.25M. Ashley Surpas of the Muncie Chamber wrote to WLBC News that it appears that the LLCs have other investments around the state as well.

That’s a lot of biscuits and gravy: MAC’s restaurant on south Madison in Muncie has closed – somewhere between 34 and 50 years in business, depending on which social media post you see. Best sources say the owner of that spot retired – and the other locations are unaffected – different ownership.

Vets in the U.K. have been forced to give transfusions of dogs’ blood to cats as a wave of rare and often fatal bone marrow disease sweeps the country in a feared poisoned food scandal. There’s a fatality rate of 63.5%, according to the Royal Veterinary College (RVC). No US pet warning have been issued to our knowledge.

The new Recovery Cafe Muncie, 201 East Charles Street Muncie is planning their grand opening August 18th at 1:00 p.m. Their Facebook page explains the place as a peer-based healing community of people in recovery from addiction, trauma, homelessness, and other mental health challenges.

Congratulations to Sergeant Stash Hellis on his retirement after 14 years of service as a merit deputy, and 7 years prior to that as a correctional officer, according to a social media post by the Delaware County Sherriff’s Department. During his time, he served as a k9 handler, a crash reconstructionist, an instructor, and a field training officer.

Joy, and heartbreak. On the same day that The Spirit of Muncie Marching Band and Guard won back the championship, no one wanted to see the defending champs miss State Fair Band Day. The Anderson Marching Highlanders had to pull out Friday due to COVID rules. Superintendent Joe Cronk wrote “as a lifelong musician and a proud marching band member of the late 70’s and early 80’s, it breaks my heart that the AHS marching highlanders had to miss state fair. Once the band is back to full strength, we will have a season ending event. And while that can’t take the place of the state fair performance, we will make it a great event. The band WILL have a fitting finale.” ACS is back to mask mandates today in all buildings.

Muncie Public Library is recommending all library guests wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, according to a social media post.

Cops think speed was a likely factor in a motorcycle crash that killed 33 year old Jarynd W. Yeater of Hartford City. The crash was on Old Ind. 22 west of Blackford County Road 200-E. Muncie paper say Yeater previously lived in Muncie and Fairmount.

The State Fair has broken ground on a new 50-million-dollar swine barn. Critics ridiculed the Fall Creek Pavilion as a literal pork project. Governor Holcomb lobbied legislators to use Indiana’s surplus to pay for it, then canceled that plan when the pandemic hit, then revived it when the budget bounced back even stronger. Regardless of how it’s paid for, Holcomb says the building will pay for itself four times over.

The City of Muncie has finally put out what appears to be an urgent plea for volunteers to assist with the upcoming annual IRONMAN triathlon on Oct. 2. The event has many different areas of the race that are perfect for groups from 5-75 people to volunteer together. As we have previously reported, grant funding available to groups or organizations that volunteer to help with the race. Get with local volunteer director Ro Selvey at selveyro@gmail.com for more information.

Muncie road watch: Starting today, the stretch of South Walnut Street alongside Canan Commons will see some roadwork to fix the roadway bricks. The contractor for the work said there will be a partial closure that will alternate between the two sides of the road while the work is underway. To avoid the roadwork entirely, please use South High Street to go south on the roundabout and South Mullberry Street to go north into downtown.

Calling all Southside neighborhood gardeners. The City of Muncie along with the neighborhood association is looking for volunteers to help with a neighborhood gardening project at Cooley Park before their grand opening. For more information email Dustin Clark at duclark@cityofmuncie.com.