Friday, 8/6/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

More and more schools. One today, more than 17 next week – schools in WLBCland continue to open for the new year. Please continue to be watchful for kids, especially around buses and school zones.

The Anderson High School Marching Highlanders prepare to defend their title at the 74th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition today and tonight.

Tipton County jail inmate death is being investigated: Jerauld E Wallace III, 31, Tipton was found alone in his jail cell, unconscious and not breathing Wednesday night. They attempted life-saving measures, but Wallace never regained consciousness. It appeared that he committed suicide by hanging himself. Wallace was incarcerated in the Tipton County Jail alleging charges of burglary and theft. He also faced an additional charge for resisting law enforcement. This investigation is ongoing.

Elwood Community Schools Superintendent Joe Brown sent notice on Thursday to parents that three students tested positive for COVID-19 among students who have been exposed to other students who previously tested positive, so they have reinstated mask mandates until further notice.

No need to camp out, or even show up early – everyone gets taken care of tomorrow at the Hearts and Hands school giveaway. The event runs 10 – 2 p.m. at the Muncie fairgrounds – masks are optional. Socks, shoes, jeans, backpacks and school supplies, and even diapers for those that need some help.

Anderson University School of Nursing (SON) was recently one of 50 nursing schools nationwide selected to receive funding to host White Coat/Oath Ceremonies for incoming students in the 2021-2022 academic year as announced by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN).

Muncie hospital update. Last week IUMBH had 13 COVID in patients, and yesterday at 3 p.m. that number was 15. The Delaware County Health Department posted yesterday afternoon that vaccines are like seatbelts. While wearing a seatbelt doesn’t prevent you from getting in a crash, it protects you from serious harm in the event that you are in a crash. Similarly, vaccines do not necessarily prevent someone from getting infected with COVID-19. Instead, they are designed to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, or even death in the event of infection.

Earlier this week Major League Baseball announced its tentative 2022 schedule for all clubs, with the Cincinnati Reds slated to begin next year’s campaign with Opening Day on Thursday, March 31 against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park.

Brenda Brumfield is back at the Muncie Delaware County Chamber. About four weeks ago, she took over the Communications Coordinator. She wrote to WLBC’s Steve Lindell that she’s “privileged to have been asked to come back.”

Fishers Parks announces the band Spin Doctors will perform at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (NPD AMP) in Fishers on Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m., following the postponement of the originally scheduled June 25 performance as part of the Spark!Fishers festival.

The FREE Ball State Athletics Fan Jam at Scheumann Stadium is scheduled for Saturday, August 21st from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Enjoy FREE food and beverages, games for the kids, meet Ball State players and coaches, check out the locker room and pick-up a poster. Visit BallStateSports.com/fanjam for details.