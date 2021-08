The Muncie Journal repots critical restoration work has begun on the upper floors of the west side of Cornerstone Center for the Arts to stop water damage and bricks and mortar deterioration. The damage over the years has begun to impact not only the outside of the building but also hand-painted artwork inside. Some of the interior walls and a portion of the historic murals, 22 oil-on-canvas paintings, each 12 x 14 feet, have water damage and will have to be repaired at some point.