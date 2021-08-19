Thursday, 8/19/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Map update from yesterday. More than 3,500 new COVID cases reported yesterday by the Indiana Dept. of Health. That’s the highest one-day total since January 20. 11 counties are now “in the red” — that’s the highest threat level – none near WLBCland. It’s Yellow for Delaware, Blackford and Randolph counties – the second lowest threat level. 62 counties are “orange” including Madison, Grant, Jay and Henry.

Tonight’s the night: Ohio State head men’s basketball coach Chris Holtman is the keynote speaker at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes fundraising dinner at Horizon Convention Center in Muncie.

Jay County Civic Theatre “information night” starts at 6 p.m. tonight in the Community Room at Jay County Public Library, 315 N. Ship St., Portland. This event is a low-pressure opportunity to learn more about JCCT and its upcoming shows. Questions? Email jaycountycivic@gmail.com

IUBMH update: as of 2 p.m. yesterday, 31 in-patient positive COVID cases – up 7 from eight days ago. Spokesman Neil Gifford wrote 26 of the 31 in the hospital were not vaccinated. Statewide, 26.8% of intensive care units are available, and 73.9% of ventilators are available.

$19 per hour: INDOT hiring fair today 7501 South Brookville Road in Indianapolis from 2p-6pm – No CDL required, but must be willing to get one.

Yorktown parents want to stay mask-optional, at least that’s what the Muncie paper wrote. Their School Board spent most of Tuesday evening listening to public comment about their back-to-school COVID-19 regulations. The district has had a total of 26 reported cases, and parents who spoke publicly to the board were calling for more lenient quarantine protocols and for masks to remain optional.