The Coalition of Women’s Organizations will host its 29th annual Women’s Equality Day program at 5 p.m. Aug. 25, 2021 in the Muncie City Hall auditorium. The Muncie Journal reports the celebration will honor six local women who have made significant contributions to the community. This event will pay special tribute to Vivian V. Conley, who was at the forefront of many community issues relating to education, civil rights, and older residents.