After a recent surge in demand for COVID-19 testing, Open Door Health Services is updating its testing times. The Star Press reports you can get tested by appointment, also, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Monday and Friday, Open Door’s Downtown Muncie health center. In addition, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Open Door Urgent Care, 1651 E. 29th Street. Open Door sites will no longer be offering testing on weekends.