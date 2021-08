One thousand American flags will wave on the lawn at Minnetrista beside the White River Greenway during Flags of Honor, September 4-11. According to the Muncie Journal, Flags of Honor pays tribute to local veterans, current service personnel, fallen heroes, and all who wish to display their pride for our country. With a gift of $30, friends, families, and organizations will receive a ribbon to place on a flag to display during the designated event dates.