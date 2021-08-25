Wednesday, 8/25/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Here’s the second story in our series about the seasonal flu – the statistics say it was almost non-existent last season, and we wondered how that may have happened. Dr. Donna Wilkins, Health Officer for the Delaware County Health Department answered our questions over the weekend, saying “Covid 19 mitigation measures such as staying home, wearing masks, social distancing, improved hygiene practices, and increased ventilation of indoor spaces likely contributed to the decline in the incidence of the seasonal flu last year.” She also wrote, “It’s possible that the focus on flu may have been less this year than in non-pandemic years therefore leading to less surveillance. People can have both Covid and seasonal flu but they may have only been tested for Covid.”

No school kid mandatory vax for Indiana. Even with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine now fully approved by the FDA, Indiana is not adding it to the list that K-12 students are required to have. The Indy Star says the Department of Health say no plans to change “at this time.”

The Howard County Board of Commissioners announced 21 projects the county will fund from their tax-payer supplied ARP funds. The Highway Department will get women’s restrooms and locker facilities, there will be renovations to the Government Center building, the courthouse, and the Seiberling Mansion, funds allocated for mental health, job training and housing assistance, $2 million for broadband and $3 million for drainage and water quality. The Kokomo Perspective wrote that criteria for spending ARP funding includes responding to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that assists families, businesses, and struggling industries such as tourism and travel.

Open Door Health Services has seen about three times the demand for testing in August than it did in July, according to the Muncie paper. They offer both the PCR test and rapid testing. The rapid can test for all strains of COVID-19, as well as flu A and B.

Anderson University recently received a $1 million donation from Jay and Nancy Ricker. The donation will be used for upgrades to Dunn Hall and other residence halls on campus.

Daleville Family Fun Day is Saturday September 11 from 12 noon to 8:00 pm. Activities for the kids, shopping with area vendors, food, and entertainment with Cook and Belle from 6pm – 8pm! All proceeds from the event go to Love Like Jonathon ministry for their Thanksgiving Meal Delivery that has fed hundreds of families the past 7 years, and to the Chesterfield Optimists for their Scholarships.