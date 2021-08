A Muncie man is charged with robbing clerks at two local convenience stores. The Star Press reports 48 year old Chad Edward Duke allegedly wore a surgical mask and a hooded sweatshirt on Aug. 6, when he entered the Village Pantry at 603 W. Jackson. Police say he went to the same store on August 17th and demanded money and went to the Village Pantry at 101 E. Memorial Drive about 12:05 a.m. Sunday and displayed a knife.