The annual White River Clean-up is happening September 18, 8 am-noon at Muncie’s Westside Park. The Muncie Journal reports crews on foot and in canoes will span the river from Ribble Avenue in Muncie to Canoe County of Daleville. Check-in is at Muncie’s Westside Park at 8 am. Volunteers will be transported to and from different points along the river. Since 2006, they’ve hauled out about 130,000 pounds of trash.