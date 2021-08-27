Frankton Elementary School has gone all-virtual due to contact tracing after one employee who tested positive for COVID-19 meant quarantining for the entire cafeteria staff. The Herald Bulletin rpeorts in-person classes are expected to resume Sept. 7.
Officials say the close contact tracing put out the entire elementary cafeteria staff because none of them has been vaccinated.
Frankton Elementary Going Virtual
