Monday, 8/30/21 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Grim words from the State Doc. This is darkest time yet in pandemic, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, according to the Indy Star. She did say she thinks things will get worse, before they get better again. The latest information we could get from IUBMH was as of Friday – 60 inpatient cases, 12 in ICU.

From the Henry County Health Department – the IDOH Strike Team will be located at 1st Baptist Church Family Life Center north parking lot today through Wednesday September 1st; Noon-8:00 p.m. each day. Rapid antigen & PCR tests will be available. They will also be providing Pfizer and J&J vaccines.

The Indiana Supreme Court on Friday issued an order in favor of Gov. Eric Holcomb in the dispute over the state’s emergency powers bill. The Court ruled that the lawsuit may continue, with Holcomb suing state lawmakers. Holcomb is being represented in the suit by private counsel and not Attorney General Todd Rokita.

At last week’s Muncie Community School Board meeting, the CFO update in finances was positive… We covered that meeting, but wanted to be certain: we confirmed after the meeting with Andy Klotz, Communications Director, the Board did not discuss updates to the COVID protocols, and mask mandates – no changes, no discussion.

Ivy Tech is one of “America’s Best Employers for Women.” Forbes has released its annual list, and three of them are from Indiana. Among the 300 companies that made the list, IUPUI was ranked No. 14, Ivy Tech Community College came in at No. 92, and Cummins Inc. was No. 214.

Fans of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will need proof of vaccination to attend concerts.

BSU women’s volleyball finish opening weekend with a 4-0 record, marking the second straight 4-0 start for the squad. Next match is Friday, again on the road.

25 year old Trenton White of Fishers died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Friday night, in front of Madison county sheriff’s deputies. Deputies were dispatched to the Markleville area after a caller reported a suicidal person. The chief deputy told the Herald Bulletin that law enforcement officers across the country “are dealing with a substantial number of attempted suicides and suicides.”

Notre Dame is not requiring proof of vaccination in order to attend football games this season. In an email to students and staff, the school says masks are optional in Notre Dame Stadium for those who are vaccinated, but unvaccinated fans will be “expected” to wear masks inside the stadium.

Recently, Ball State announced a concert at Emens – for students only. I asked President Mearns why he excluded the general public from such a popular event… That concert is September 11, and if there are seats available, the public might be able to purchase tickets.

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is now the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. Thursday night, he got his first win as a coach.

The full Ball State men’s basketball schedule has been announced, beginning by hosting Michigan Tech in an exhibition (Nov. 3). The season officially tips off at Georgia Southern (Nov. 9). The first home game Nov. 13 vs. Omaha. All again on Woof Boom Radio’s 96.7, 104.9 FM, and free streams.