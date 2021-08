Two men killed in shootings early Thursday have been identified. The Star Press reports Pradeep Singh reportedly killed himself with a gunshot to the head when his car was pulled over for speeding about 1 a.m. Thursday. The body of Ranjit Singh — reportedly Pradeep Singh’s brother-in-law — was found about 5:30 a.m. along a sidewalk on South Madison Street. The investigation into whether the incidents are connected is ongoing.