Heart of Indiana United Way (HIUW) is pleased to announce that it has received a second COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative grant for $1,038,592 from Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which HIUW is a member. The grant will be used to meet basic human needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Heart of Indiana United Way was formed in 2021 through the merger of the United Way of Delaware, Henry & Randolph Counties and the United Way of Madison County.