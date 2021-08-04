Wednesday, 8/4/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

How about some good news? Gas prices are likely heading for a decline this week, according to GasBuddy. They did go up last week, but that was mostly due to a price cycle, which could have been worse.

We told you first yesterday morning about an early Tuesday crash at Cowan Road and Old Ind. 67 – but we now know that one driver was dead and the other was missing. 52-year-old Chandus Dale Spradlin of Springport, was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the driver of the other badly damaged truck, a Chevrolet Silverado, was not at the scene when emergency responders arrived.

Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement for Anderson Community Schools, told the Herald Bulletin that a third grade class at Valley Grove Elementary had been quarantined beginning yesterday. That brings the total to seven classrooms in the district quarantined because of a close contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19 in the first week of the school year. ACS continues to ask parents to keep their students at home if they are not feeling well.

The Muncie Mayor placed the decision squarely on the shoulders of City Council this week, as the deadline loomed – whether they were staying out, or opting back in to the state settlement in legal action against several opioid companies. The Muncie newspaper said the mayor stated that he would sign a resolution from council whichever way it was decided. Ultimately, council voted 5-3 to remain out of the state settlement, with council members Troy Ingram, Anitra Davis and Aaron Clark voting in favor of opting back into the state settlement.

He has started all 51 games – including the postseason – during his three-year NFL career and has never played fewer than 97% of the offensive snaps in a single season. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson was diagnosed Tuesday with a foot injury very similar to the one that has sidelined quarterback Carson Wentz. He was scheduled to have surgery in Indianapolis at 4 p.m. yesterday, and like Wentz the timeframe for his return is a broad five to 12 weeks.

The rundown for Friday. There are MANY marching bands in WLBCland, getting ready for State Fair Band Day Friday. By about 10 or 10:30 p.m., a new Champion will be crowned. Kokomo goes first at 9 a.m., Yorktown, Frankton-Lapel, Elwood, Blackford, Jay, Marion, Richmond, and Tipton all perform before lunch. Anderson, Eastbrook, Winchester goes right before Muncie Central, and Alexandria has to wait until almost 3:30 p.m. to go.

We told you first last week of another case of animal neglect that Muncie Mayor Ridenour said pushed Muncie Animal Care and Services beyond capacity – but now this: nearly a dozen cockatoos and a few African parrots were carried into the facility Friday evening. Staff offices, utility closets, laundry rooms, hallways and reception area, are all being used as living spaces until they can find homes for these animals.

After being closed for more than half a year, the Golden Corral franchise in Anderson attracted a line of about 50 guests waiting for the doors to open Monday morning. The buffet restaurant closed for business in November due to a drop in customers during the pandemic. Business has resumed under a new operator, TBD Foods.