MCS To Require Face Masks When Schoool Starts

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Muncie Community Schools (MCS) will require facemasks be worn by all staff, students, visitors and volunteers regardless of vaccination status to start the 2021-22 school year. The Muncie Journal reports the school board cited new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Indiana State Department of Health and consultations with Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital when announcing its decision during tonight’s special meeting to unveil the district’s reopening plan.