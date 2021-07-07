United Way Goes Regional

United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties and United Way of Madison County are now merged as a single, regional United Way, known as Heart of Indiana United Way. The Muncie Journal reports through combined skills and resources, the organization will deepen its impact, bring more resources to the community, improve business efficiencies, as well as work with donors and volunteers to solve communities’challenges. Heart of Indiana United Way will serve Delaware, Fayette, Henry, Madison, and Randolph Counties.