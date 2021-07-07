Wednesday, July 7, 2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

An impassioned plea from a Muncie Doc. Last week, with a room full of community leaders at a Muncie Chamber of Commerce event, Dr. Bahrami said he feels we are blessed to have three vaccines against COVID, and asked those gathered to help convince more to get the shots

In the past week, Delaware County has reported just 19 new cases of COVID-19, 0 new deaths, and a 2.1% 7-day positivity rate, as of July 1. Learn more at OurShotDelawareCounty.org.

From road-rage, to water-rage: 45 year old Edward Shawn Sipes of Noblesville was boating on Prairie Creek Reservoir over the weekend, and was arrested after he allegedly fired gunshots in the direction of swimmers. He was released from the Delaware County jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

The 2021 Henry County Relay for Life will be held virtually on Saturday July 24th. Individuals may sign up for online auctions, luminaries, and survivor celebration. They are also seeking items for the auction event. We’ve placed a link on our Local News page this morning. www.relayforlife.org/henrycountyin

The many creations of Hoosier cartoonists are highlighted in the Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibit “From Pencils to Pixels: Hoosier Cartoons and Comics.” Through July 31, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host the exhibit.

More fast food for Muncie – as we’ve previously reported, the former Brinkman Children’s Shoes store on McGalliard Road is currently being transformed into a Chipotle.

Congressman Andre Carson says you should be able to know at least some of what the federal government knows about UFO sightings. Chris Davis reports the congressman says he wants to see a hearing in front of Congress and the American people

Free food Tailgate events this week – all 10 a.m.: Jay County Fairgrounds today, Muncie Mall. Thursday, and the Old K-Mart Lot in Anderson on Friday.

High school football, in the middle of summer. It’s North versus South for high school bragging rights: this year’s Indiana Football Coaches All-Star Game will be Friday (July 9) at Anderson University. The teams are in camp this week at AU.

A violent day Fort Wayne. It was 5:30 Monday afternoon. Fort Wayne police say someone drove up beside a random car on Serenity Drive near an apartment building and started shooting at the driver of that car. The shooter drove away before police arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

19 year old Robert Douglas-Sides Stafford was found unresponsive in a single-person cell by jail staff at 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Herald Bulletin. He was booked into the Madison County Jail by the Elwood Police Department at 4:36 a.m. on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle used in commission of a crime, according to jail records. Sheriff Mellinger said all in-custody deaths are investigated by the Indiana State Police.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be in the Middle East this week. He says one of his goals is to cultivate new business relationships in the Middle East to “advance innovation, investment, and job creation in Indiana.” The trip is being paid for through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

After an impressive, patriotic event last weekend, the Muncie Symphony Orchestra has a special concert planned for September 18th at Emens Auditorium, as explained by Scott Watkins, a Broadway star is coming to Muncie

Season tickets remain on sale.

Indiana history: this week in 1946, 14-year-old Richard Lugar received the Boy Scout “God and Country” award. The youngest boy in the city to become an Eagle Scout, Lugar was president of the church youth fellowship group and a member of the Sunday School orchestra. He went on to become mayor of Indianapolis and the state’s longest-serving United States Senator.

The century-old Swine Barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will be replaced with a new multi-use facility after state officials released money for the project last month. The new $50 million facility, renamed Fall Creek Pavilion, will start construction this fall after this year’s state fair and finish before the start of the 2023 fair.