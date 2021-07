Clearwater Car Wash is awarding 10 local teachers with $500 toward their Amazon Wish Lists. The Muncie Journal reports the #CleartheCarts Giveaway is open until July 15, and K-12 teachers can enter by submitting their information on Clearwater’s website: cwcarwash.com/carts. Starting on July 16, Clearwater will draw two winners per week from the list of entries until mid-August.