Thursday, 7/1/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Today is the day for Indy. Marion County’s COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. Removal of all county wide restrictions on bars, restaurants, on live venues, on museums, on gymnasiums, hairdressers, tattoo parlors. Sporting venues will also be allowed to have 100% capacity. Dr. Virginia Caine said the mask mandate is still in place for places like the airport, hospitals and public transportation. Private businesses can still require masks if they choose, and set their own rules when it comes to the pandemic.

100 years of service: the Exchange Club of Muncie has scheduled a 100th Anniversary Dinner celebration on August 26th. An invitation sent to WLBC did not indicate if public ticket sales we a part of this – or, if it’s intended for invited guests only. We will find out, and report here.

Finally – the COVID delayed Legacy Award was given to Rev. Ron Naylor last night, but the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. WLBC’s Steve Lindell served as the master of ceremonies.

BSU says no masks required. Yesterday via email, Ball State announced the schedule for July 24 commencement ceremonies in Worthen Arena – Fully vaccinated graduates and guests will not be required to wear face masks, but those who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear masks. Tickets will not be required to attend the events.

2021 Colts Training Camp will kick off Tuesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. There's no charge to attend training camp, but guests must have a free ticket to enter each day. Players will not be able to interact with fans during training camp. Fans must maintain a 20-foot distance between themselves and players and coaches. As such, photographs and autographs will not be permitted at any time. The Colts are scheduled to host 19 practices open to the public, but if practice is moved indoors, fans will not be able to attend. Colts camp will include multiple themed days – we have those listed on our Local News Page today. Another highlight for Colts fans will be joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. These early evening practices on Thursday, August 12, and Friday, August 13, will be open to the public. For more information, visit Colts.com.

-Camp Kickoff – Wednesday, July 28

-Youth Sports Day – Thursday, July 29

-“Out Of Office” Day – Friday, July 30

-Kid’s Day, presented by Riley Children’s Health and “Back Together Saturday” – Saturday, July 31

-Back to School Day – Monday, August 2

-Sunrise Fitness Day, presented by Planet Fitness – Tuesday, August 3

-Colts Community Day – Wednesday, August 4

-Hall of Fame Day, powered by Kerauno – Saturday, August 7

-Bike to Camp Day, presented by Meijer – Sunday, August 8

-Armed Forces Day – Wednesday, August 11

-“Thirsty Thursday,” presented by Bud Light – Thursday, August 12

-Fan Appreciation Day, presented by CenterPoint Energy – Friday, August 13

-Frontline Worker Appreciation Day – Tuesday, August 17

-Grandparents Day – Wednesday, August 18

-“Mom & Tots Day Out” – Thursday, August 19

A motorcyclist and his passenger are recovering in an Indianapolis hospital following a serious accident Tuesday night. The driver, Stephen Knotts, 55, of Anderson, and his passenger, Kellian Zapf, 51, of Daleville, were airlifted to St. Vincent hospital on 86th Street and were in serious but stable condition, Sheriff Scott Mellinger said. The bike was found on its side in the middle of the road with no evidence of what caused the driver to lay it down. Neither person was wearing a helmet.

Tuhey Pool in Muncie posted some hours’ adjustments on social media this week: today, they will NOT open until 4:30 p.m. On July 4th they will be open 12-4. We assume all other days and hours are normal.