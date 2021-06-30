More Municipalities Opt Out Of Opioid Manufacturers Suit

Add three municipalities and the Madison County commissioners to the growing list of entities that have voted to opt out of any potential state settlement against the manufacturers and distributors they say are responsible for the opioid epidemic. The Herald Bulletin reports Alexandria City Council voted Tuesday to take its chances at the possibility for more money than they might receive through the state. The Elwood City Council and the Madison County Board of Commissioners approved resolutions to opt out on Monday, and Pendleton Town Council voted to opt out last week.