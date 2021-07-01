Naylor Receives Muncie-Delaware County Legacy Gala Award

The Muncie-Delaware County Legacy Gala Award celebration was held the evening of June 30th, at the Horizon Convention Center and honored The Reverend Doctor Ronald Naylor. The Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award is presented annually to an individual or individuals who has made extraordinary, sustained, and positive contributions to the Muncie-Delaware County community at large, and who has provided leadership in the development of programs, events, and/or new traditions that promote good will and community pride.