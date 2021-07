A Richmond man who caused a crash that killed a passenger in his vehicle in Delaware County has struck a deal with prosecutors. 27 year old Brandon Martin is pleading guilty to causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. The Star Press reports 45 year old Andrew Martin died in the accident on U.S. 35 near Delaware County Road 500-E, on Dec. 31, 2018.