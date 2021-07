State Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie) joined Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch on Wednesday (July 28) to honor Brooke Stallings with the Brilliant Firefly Award for her dedicated service to the Muncie community. The Muncie Journal reports the 18 year old worked on the opening of a mental health break room in Muncie Central High School, participated as a member of the PRIDE Team and served as an inaugural Web of Support ambassador.