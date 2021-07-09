PlySpace Announces Open Curiousity Program

PlySpace, the artist in residence program of The Muncie Arts and Culture Council is excited to announce Open Curiosity: An Exploration of Material as Metaphor. This workshop series will be led by Summer 2021 Virtual PlySpace Resident Carrie Dickason. The free, four-part workshop series will take place via Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, beginning Tuesday, July 20 and ending Thursday, July 29. The program is open to ages 18+ and all skill levels. Registration is required. Sign up today at: PlySpace.org