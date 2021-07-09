Friday, 7/9/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Indiana has less blue. As of 12 noon Wednesday, the weekly updated COVID map shows fewer Blue counties statewide, but ALL Blue for Delaware and all immediately surrounding – in fact, Henry County has a score of Zero – and a handful of others have the same perfect score. The nearest Yellow are Miami, Howard and Union counties.

INDOT is going to shut down an important road starting Saturday, at 8 a.m. State Road 9 is scheduled to have all lanes blocked in both directions between Sunset Boulevard and State Road 32 / 232. It’ll take until July 16 at about 5:00PM to get the work done.

Dmicah Beard, the Marion man charged with shooting an Anderson woman in her home while her three children were present, intends to use an insanity defense at his trial. He is charged with murder, and more, in the shooting death of Sharmice Boyd, 33. The Herald Bulletin said Beard told detectives he went to Boyd’s home to pick up his 11-year-old nephew, but she just smiled at him and stated that she did not know where he was. He told detectives he was upset because she smiled at him so he pulled out his gun, and shot her.

The Indiana State Police deployment of body-worn and in-car cameras started in early June and is expected to take until late August to complete. The system utilizes a router which is installed in the vehicle which allows for more accessibility and connectivity in areas of the state where cell phone coverage is not always optimal. The cost associated with this project is approximately $15 million over a period of five years.

The organizers of the annual Soulfest event are claiming retribution by the administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. for alleged problems in 2020. According to the Herald Bulletin, Soulfest is set for Aug. 5-8 at Fairview Park. A special committee of Anderson City Council has found, in a split decision, no prejudice or discrimination by police against the Soulfest event last August.

Alexandria Monroe High School Football is participating in the Colts Leadership Challenge again this year! Wednesday July 14th from 2:30-6:30, a blood drive will happen, with a goal of getting 44 members of the community signed up to donate.

The Bradley, Fort Wayne, Indiana’s up-and-coming boutique hotel will officially open Thursday, July 15. The 124-room hotel will serve as the epicenter of entertaining and hospitality in the growing urban center of Fort Wayne, complete with nine specially designed suites, a rotating art gallery and two restaurants including a rooftop bar. Created in partnership with owner and operator, Provenance, and Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder of the iconic women’s fashion label Vera Bradley,

Jay County Civic Theatre elected new officers at its regular meeting Tuesday. Officers for the 2021-22 year are Ray Cooney as president, Lee Osteen as vice president, Greg Rittenhouse as treasurer. The board voted to hold its regular meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The location of the meetings will be announced at a later date.

The Howard county fair is ready to start – July 12 – 17.