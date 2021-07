An Indianapolis man is charged with reckless homicide in a September 2020 fatal crash on the Muncie Bypass. The Star Press reports 23 year old Melvin Lee Weaver is behind bars without bail. Authorities say on September 26th last year, Weaver’s pick up slammed into the back of a sports car driven by 28 year old Matthew Adams. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were injured in the wreck.