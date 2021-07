A group of Muncie, Indiana-based tech leaders have entered a deal to acquire Boyce Systems, a leading provider of financial software. The Muncie Journal reports the investment group is led by three former Ontario Systems executives, Jason Harrington, Casey Stanley, and Jay Moorman, who will assume the roles of CEO, President, and Chief Customer Officer, respectively. The deal terms are not disclosed, and the closing of the transaction is expected by July 31st.