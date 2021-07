Minnetrista announces this year’s Faeries, Sprites, & Lights event is happening Wednesday, July 28th through Saturday, July 31st. The Muncie Journal reports the annual event invites families to enjoy time together. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their magical faerie attire as they imagine and play in a magical faerie wonderland. Families can enjoy craft kits, live music and dancing, a bubble garden, and much more throughout Minnetrista’s enchanted Oakhurst Gardens.