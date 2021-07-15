Thursday, 7/15/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Downtown Muncie’s White River Lofts construction update – Mayor Ridenour, on WLBC earlier this week said “it’s getting very close.” We wondered how many have signed up so far – Chamber President Jay Julian from yesterday said it’s 40% pre-leased – he also said he expects move in’s to start by this fall.

A federal judge in South Bend is hearing the case from eight Indiana University students who are suing the school over its vaccine policies. The policy essentially requires students and staff to get a vaccine in order to return to school. Though unvaccinated students would be allowed back as well they would be subject to more rigorous COVID testing and policies.

Construction work began this week on a new front lobby for Muncie City Hall and will last approximately three weeks. The work will upgrade security measures, paid through grant funding, as well as additional money through the Muncie Police Department, according to a press release from the City. During construction there will be a temporary front desk set up.

Looking for the Comcast office in Muncie? They have opened a 2,300-square-foot Xfinity® retail store at 244 W McGalliard Rd. at The Muncie Shoppes. The new store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The rescheduled Muncie Juneteenth Celebration, is this Saturday, July 17 from 3-9 p.m. at McCullough Park (area nearest to the playground). Organizers says it’s ON Rain or Shine.

An 18-year-old man was in stable condition Wednesday morning after suffering gunshot injuries. Witnesses told police the shooting took place in the 2400 block of South H Street, according to a news release from the Elwood Police Department, according to the Herald Bulletin. The case remains under investigation.

Today at 9 a.m. – single game tickets go on sale for the home season of Ball State football. You’ll hear the games, home and away, like always on 104.1 HD1 WLBC.

Fam Fest is today from 3 – 7 p.m. at Southside Middle School. The popular event sponsored by Meridian Health Services was waved off last year due to COVID, and previously was held at the Suzanne Gresham Center in Muncie. This year’s event is as always free and open to all – with many back to school help, as well as health and wellness for all ages.

State health department mobile vaccination clinics are scheduled for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Red Gold, 120 E. Oak St. in Orestes. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites. Call 211 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.