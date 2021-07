A Dunkirk man who told police he was trying to teach a 10 year old boy how to drive is charged with domestic battery and neglect of a dependent. Police got a report that the 10 year old was driving and 32 year old Kyle Hartzwell was in the passenger street when the truck hit a flag pole and tree. The Star Press reports the two then changed seats and Hartzwell parked the vehicle in an alley near his home where it was found with brush and tree limbs in the hood and bumper damage.