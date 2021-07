The Yule Golf Course in Alexandria will become part of a new senior housing complex. Magnolia Health purchased the property on June 30 from businessman Dale K. Rinker to create a new all-inclusive development that will include the 18-hole golf course, 40 brick duplexes and a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse. Yule, reports the Herald Bulletin, is one of several golf courses in Madison County that have fallen on hard times over the past decade.