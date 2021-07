The annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie’s Just Desserts fundraiser, presented by Heidi J Hale, is scheduled for September 25, 2021 at 4 p.m. This event will be held in person at the Clubs’ Madison Street location. The Muncie Journal reports sponsors will be able to purchase tables and they, and their guests, will bid for desserts created by local bakers. This year, the goal is to raise $25,000 to support the Clubs’ SMART Girls program, which goes with the theme Smart Girls – Empowered Women.