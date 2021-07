CSX Railroad plans to close some crossings for repairs July 6, 7 and 8. The Star Press reports the closures will include Ohio Avenue between Adams and Blaine streets, Liberty Street between Powers Street and Hoyt Avenue, Elliott Street between Second and Willard streets. In other planned street closures, on July 9 Butler Street between Macedonia Avenue and Turner Street will be closed 4-9 p.m. on behalf of Antioch Baptist Church.