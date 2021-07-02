Friday, 7/2/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The Ball State University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a new five-year contract for head football coach Mike Neu; four-year contract extensions for head baseball coach Rich Maloney and head women’s basketball coach Brady Sallee; and a two-year contract extension for head men’s basketball coach James Whitford. The Board also decided to award a one-time supplemental payment to Athletic Department employees who voluntarily agreed to a pay reduction due to the projected financial implications of the pandemic…President Mearns from a WLBC Radio News Zoom Room interview yesterday afternoon.

Indiana Michigan Power closed North Snowmass Lane between West Jackson Street and North Challenge Road yesterday, for three days. Residents of the neighborhood will have to enter and exit the neighborhood from North Benton Road.

Purdue University is developing new technology that makes it possible to convert plastic into usable fuels, such as gasoline or diesel fuel.

Muncie Community Schools has a FREE summer learning opportunity for incoming Kindergarteners. Breakfast & Lunch daily; 9 am to 12 (Noon); July 26th – July 30th. Southview Elementary Tweeted a link yesterday – that’s posted on our Local News page this morning. http://bit.ly/KickofftoK

U.S. post offices will be closed for retail transactions on Monday in observance of Independence Day. There will be no mail delivery, caller service or post office box service. The post offices will be open regularly scheduled hours on Saturday and on Tuesday.

There’s a lot of talk about the Delta Variant of the COVID situation, but Indiana’s weekly map update yesterday seems to show no concern for now. Only 6 counties statewide are NOT Blue – the lowest threat level – and those are Yellow, the second to the least problematic of the color coded system. We noticed this week that Open Door Health Services has dismantled their drive through test site on Madison in Muncie, seemingly for lack of use.

If you’re closer to Madison County – Saturday at Anderson’s Athletic Park, its Independence Weekend fun starting at 8 p.m. with food, fun, a concert starts at 8:30 p.m., and fireworks at 10 p.m.

100 teachers are needed to serve as tutors in the schools of Elwood, Madison-Grant, Anderson Preparatory Academy and Liberty Christian, starting in August at a pay rate of up to $45 per hour. Earlier this year through a partnership with four local schools, JobSource received a $5.3 million grant for student recovery learning, according to the Herald Bulletin. The grant is to provide additional educational opportunities for students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

One year ago yesterday – the Indiana Hands Free Driving Law went into effect. The law states that a person may not hold a telecommunications device while operating a motor vehicle.