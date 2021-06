Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has appointed Amy Wyse as the new student representative on the Ball State University Board of Trustees. Gov. Holcomb also announced that current trustee Brian Gallagher was reappointed to a four-year term, which is effective through 2024. Ms. Wyse will serve a two-year term through 2023. Wyse is a junior triple majoring in International Business, Economics, and Spanish.