The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. is awarding $3,500 in grants to two organizations serving the Yorktown community. The Yorktown / Mt. Pleasant Township Historical Alliance has been awarded $2,500. The Historical Alliance is working toward a safer and more attractive facility. The Yorktown Band Boosters Association has been awarded $1,000. The grant will be used to purchase new uniforms and equipment for the marching band.