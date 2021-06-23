Wednesday, 6/23/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Another day, another plea deal. This time it’s ex-police officer Jess Neal who’s agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Five other counts pending against Neal would be dismissed. The Muncie paper says Neal, at the time still a city police sergeant, is accused of engaging in a conspiracy — with co-defendants including former Democratic Party chairman Phil Nichols, Muncie Sanitary District officials Nikki Grigsby and Tracy Barton and contractor Tony Franklin — to award bids for MSD projects “in exchange for cash bribes and kickbacks, benefits or property. Hearing dates have not yet been set for four others implicated in the case.

The Indiana Court of Appeals cleared the way Monday for the Lone Oak 120-megawatt solar farm in Madison County after affirming a lower court’s ruling denying judicial review to opponents of the project, according to the Herald Bulletin. Lone Oak, a subsidiary of Invenergy, planned to lease 35 parcels from 23 landowners.

Cowan Community Schools has an open elementary teaching position in 3rd grade. Candidates interested in joining the Cowan Family should complete an application at the link on our Local News page now. https://cowan.k12.in.us

One Ball State Day, Ball State University’s 24-hour online fundraising event, was recently recognized as the winner of two Council for Advancement and Support for Excellence (CASE) 2020 Circle of Excellence Awards.

Stacie Rawnsley went from running a pet store in the Fishers area, to traveling the country as a professional disc golfer. She’s in Utah this week for the 2021 PDGA Disc Golf World Championships, according to Fox 59.

Opting out, hoping for bigger money. As WLBC reported first a week ago today, Muncie, and now about half the cities and counties in Indiana according to the Indy Star, have filed lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, distributors and dispensers, seeking to recover funds they’ve spent – choosing to opt out of the statewide settlement, in order to score more cash. Cities and counties that opt out have 60 days to rejoin the state lawsuit if they choose to.

The Anderson High School cafeteria staff were working hard this week providing drive-thru grab and go meals as part of the 2021 Summer Food Service Program. Families were provided with a week’s worth of meals for each child 18 years of age and younger. Many school systems in WLBCland are providing the same service.

Vendors still needed for the 3rd and 4th of July at Henry County Memorial Park. They are having food trucks, craft vendors, and music both the third and the fourth. Fireworks at dusk on the 4th. Call the Park office for registration of booths. $25 for 2 days! 765-529-1004.

Indiana history: this week in 1921, The Sellers Company of Elwood, Indiana, introduced a new “apartment sized” line of kitchen cabinets. Designed to fit under windows and in small kitchens, prices ranged from $34.75 to $75.00