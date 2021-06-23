State Funding Approved For Two Area After School Programs

The YMCA of Muncie, in partnership with Muncie Community Schools, has been approved to receive state funding to support after school programs at East Washington Academy and Southview Elementary. The Muncie Journal reports through the 1008 Student Learning Recovery Grant Program Fund, the Y will Provide after school support at no cost to the families in two elementary schools, supporting students in literacy, numeracy, character development and college readiness through proven curriculum and programs.

Jun. 23, 2021 2:00 PM CST

by pkilleen