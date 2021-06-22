Tuesday, 6/22/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The Ball State Board of Trustees approved a resolution last week to name Park Residence Hall’s Multipurpose Room after Dr. Alan L. Hargrave, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs and Director of Housing and Residence Life at Ball State University. During his time at the University, Dr. Hargrave managed the development of four residence halls and the renovation of seven residence halls. He will retire on June 30.

Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana warns of an ongoing Facebook sweepstakes scam targeting elderly victims after an Indiana man recently reported losing $10,000. The man says he received a Facebook message from a woman claiming to work for the CEO of Facebook, informing him that he was one of 10 winners chosen to receive $66,000. The scammer offered up pictures and details about her employment at Facebook, convincing the victim to send cash via USPS to cover fees in order to receive his prize. According to new research from Better Business Bureau,® Sweepstakes and lottery scams resulted in higher financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the previous three years, particularly for older people. If you think you have been a target of lottery/sweepstakes fraud, file a report with your local BBB.

The threat of weather last Saturday prompted organizers to reschedule Anderson’s Juneteenth family event at Jackson Park for this coming Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m. The gathering was to feature several family-friendly activities, including water balloons, T-shirt giveaways and karaoke.

Though the Delaware county giveaway happens in August, donations and contributions are needed now – backpacks, school supplies, and even socks and jeans will be given to students – and shoes! Al Holdren is asking for groups to sort of “adopt a shoe size” and help in that way… Again, Hearts and Hands United are coming together with others for this important effort – call Al at 765-744-0369 for questions.

A restaurant in Columbus caught fire right before lunch on Saturday… If the name sounds familiar, it does have ties to the Muncie location. Nick Grams, an employee of the Columbus store tagged Mike Robinson and Chad Massouth, that he was glad no one was hurt and thanked the local agencies for their concern. He wrote “give us a few days to get up, and running.”

A former Ohio teacher has left her entire estate of nearly half a million dollars to the high school where she worked for several years. Patricia “Patty” McCandless, who died in 2018, was an English teacher at Clearcreek High School, now known as Springboro High School, from 1961-1968, according to the district.

Indiana history – this week in 1934, over 20,000 people lined the streets of Muncie for a parade of the Grand Army of the Republic. There were 125 Civil War soldiers in the procession, which included Governor Paul V. McNutt and the band from the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Children’s Home in Knightstown. All during the parade, three airplanes flew overhead, dropping small parachutes which were attached to American flags.

Grace College announced Monday new affordability options for students beginning in the Fall 2021 semester. Low-income students from Indiana will be able to attend the college for free. Students interested in attending Grace College are welcome to visit the campus this summer. Schedule visits online at grace.edu/visit.

Here’s something to look forward to: international phenomenon ARRIVAL – The Music of ABBA is booked for the Paramount Theater March 18, 2022. Ticketmaster and venue pre-sales begin Wednesday, June 23 at 10 a.m., and general tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.