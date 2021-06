In Markleville, Madison County, a man died in a house fire over the weekend. 69 year old Jimmy C. Haberek was pronounced dead at 4:54 a.m. Saturday at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson, reports the Herald Bulletin, after the fire on the 3600 block of County Road 575 South. The preliminary cause of death is asphyxiation from smoke inhalation. An autopsy was conducted on Monday.