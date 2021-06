Muncie police continue their investigation into the weekend shooting death of a man at a home on the 1300 block of West Abbott Street. 22 year old Montana Miquel Lopez was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The Star press quotes Deputy Police Chief Melissa Pease as saying there were no significant developments in the case to announce. Police have asked anyone with information on the homicide to call the Muncie Police Department’s criminal investigation division at 765-747-4867.