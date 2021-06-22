Ball Brothers Foundation’s First Round Grant Totals In 2021

In its first round of grants for 2021, Ball Brothers Foundation’s Board of Directors approved more than $3.3 million in funding, including COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and recovery and rebuilding support to Delaware County schools. The Muncie Journal reports the COVID-19 vaccination support totals $250,000, with grants awarded to Ball State University, Delaware County Health Department, Delaware County Office of Information, IU Health Foundation, Meridian Health Services and Open Door Health Services.