A Winchester man is handed six months in the Randolph County jail, followed by a year on electronic home detention, after pleading guilty to arson. The Star Press reports 47 year old Anthony D. Chalfant was accused of setting fire to a house in the 500 block of East Short Street on Jan. 2. The day he was arrested, Chalfant told police he and two other people had gone to the Short Street house to confront its occupant “over a financial dispute.”