A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Muncie for the Wednesday, June 2, drawing. The Star Press reports it was sold at Spirit 2 Go, 2001 W. McGalliard Road. Hoosier Lottery recommends that the ticket holders ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.