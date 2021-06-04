Friday, 6/4/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Maybe you’re car shopping this weekend. What would you pay for a used car?

Optum Health has announced a nearly $7 million development in northwest Muncie, including medical offices offering new services for the area. Inside Indiana Business says the new facility will join two established American Health Network/Optum medical offices in Delaware County: family practice physician offices and its eye clinic. Construction is set to begin this spring with expected completion in spring 2022.

Tomorrow morning, WLBC’s David Burnett will host a new edition of Perspective. He’ll share his views on the Indy 500, the anniversary of the Tulsa massacre this past week, and Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open after citing her mental state

Hear Perspective with WLBC’s David Burnett tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. on The MSS.

A New Castle woman was sentenced this week for killing her mother

Is Indiana healthy? According to the Health Value Dashboard, not really. The dashboard was created by the Health Policy Institute of Ohio and the Health Action Council to track a state’s progress towards health value. Indiana ranked 42 out of 50 states and D.C. The study said that means Hoosiers are less healthy and spend more on health care than people in other states.

Here’s a second photography contest we’ve covered this week! The Arts Council of Indianapolis and The Nature Conservancy in Indiana invite artists to submit photographs and photo-based artworks highlighting the natural beauty of Indiana, with the winners on display at the Indianapolis International Airport beginning in August 2021. The deadline to apply is Sunday June 27. Find the entry info at the link on our Local News page this morning. https://www.indyartsguide.org/classified/photographers-sought-for-indiana-naturally-a-nature-photography-competition/

The Taylor University baseball program will hold two prospect camps at Winterholter Field on Saturday, August 14 and 21 from 10:00 am through 4:00 pm. Each camp is open to high school students in the 2022 through 2025 graduating classes and will be limited to 60 participants. Online registration and payment is available for the camps at TaylorTrojans.com/camps.

Alleged murderer caught. The man responsible for the deaths of four people in Fort Wayne has been arrested. Rob Connett reports.

USAC dirt track racing is returning to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

On Saturday, as part of Wear Orange Weekend, volunteers with the Indiana chapter of Moms Demand Action, will host an event to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence. The socially-distanced, masked vigil at Muncie City Hall at 2 p.m. will include Muncie Moms Demand Action volunteers joining the Black Lives Matter “Say Their Names” vigil. Hamilton County has an event today from noon to 5 p.m. at Nickel Plate Arts in Noblesville.

Tomorrow morning, WLBC’s David Burnett will share his Perspective on an event that happened in US history a century ago

Hear the show Saturday’s from 8:30 – 9 a.m. on The MSS.

A shortage of microchips is making new cars harder to make and more expensive. That’s causing two problems. Chris Davis reports

The Event at Common Grounds in downtown Hartford City set for today has been cancelled. No reason given.

More than 600 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2021. According to a press release, the majority of graduates, 60 percent, plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities. With the ability to work anywhere there is an Internet connection, students come from small and large cities in Indiana.

The Delaware County Convention & Tourism Commission would like to announce the hiring of Dale Basham as the Interim Executive Director of the Muncie Visitors Bureau. Dale began working out of the new downtown office this week. Still no reason given for vacating the long standing location on south Madison street.