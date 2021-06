Kalyn Melham will serve as the 2021 Delaware County Fair Queen, after winning the Pageant Saturday night. 10 contestants were entered at the event, held at Muncie Central high school’s auditorium. The 169th edition of the Delaware County Fair is July 12–July 24. The 4-H events begin on Monday, July 12, with the Midway opening on Monday, July 19. WLBC Dollar Ride night will be July 20.