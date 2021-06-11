Arts And Culture Council Accepting Nods For Mayor’s Arts Awards

The Muncie Arts and Culture Council (MACC), in collaboration with the City of Muncie, is accepting nominations for the 2021 Mayor’s Arts Awards. The Mayor’s Arts Awards recognizes the contributions to the cultural community by all visual, performing, and culinary artists, musicians, writers, poets, rappers, directors, producers, craftspeople, arts educators, arts patrons, arts professionals and volunteers. Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 17 and will be considered in the following categories: