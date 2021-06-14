Monday, 6/14/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Kalyn Melham will serve as the 2021 Delaware County Fair Queen, after winning the Pageant Saturday night. 10 contestants were entered at the event, held at Muncie Central high school’s auditorium. The 169th edition of the Delaware County Fair is July 12–July 24. The 4-H events begin on Monday, July 12, with the Midway opening on Monday, July 19. WLBC Dollar Ride night will be July 20.

Last Thursday, convicted murderer Jess David Woods lost his bid to overturn his convictions for murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and will serve his sentence of 100 years in jail. On, May 13, 1993, Woods shot and killed Teresa French, mother of three young children. He was hired to do so by Teresa’s husband Anthony “Tony” French.

Wednesday through Saturday, mobile COVID vaccination clinics will be set up in Wayne County: at Ivy Tech, Richmond from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day. It is unknown how many will show up, with the decline in shot-interest in recent weeks. Dial 211 for free rides.

Seven years later, after legal wrangling in local, state and federal courts, last Thursday, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled 4-1 it was unconstitutional for the state to keep a vehicle taken from Tyson Timbs. He pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in a controlled substance and was sentenced to one year of home detention, five years’ probation, and paid fees and court costs, but contended the seizure was overreach.

In case you missed it when we reported later Friday – it was Calvin “Buddy” Carroll, 81, that was piloting that small plane when he crashed last week – he has an airstrip at his rural Muncie home. The Muncie paper said he did not suffer major injuries.

A man was walking across the Interstate, and we don’t why. Saturday morning, at about 5:15 a.m., State Police were called to the scene of a man that was hit by a semi on I-465 southbound in Indy. The driver of the truck was not injured and is not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A Wigwam revitalized as a mixed-use development featuring a community arts center, basketball arena and restaurants will anchor the city’s near west side and be central to its rebirth, project managers told an audience of business representatives and dignitaries Friday morning in Anderson, as reported by the Herald Bulletin.

Today is Flag Day, and the 246th Birthday of the U.S. Army. Founded on June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized enlistment of expert riflemen to serve the United Colonies for one year.

Indiana history: this week in 1921, Horseshoe pitching was all the rage in Indianapolis city parks. There were 78 municipal horseshoe courts, all illuminated by electric lights and open late into the evening. Pitchers had their choice of seven city parks.

No more school takeovers. Beginning next month, a new Indiana law will end state takeovers of underperforming school districts. “It was flat out not successful,” State Rep. Tony Cook told Fox 59 (R-Cicero), of the state takeover system. But all districts will eventually be required to publish more performance data online – the Indiana Department of Education is working on what to post.

Community Health Network is raising the minimum wage for its hourly employees. The health care system’s current minimum wage of $12.50 an hour will increase to $15, beginning Monday, July 12. The planned increase will impact more than 4,000 of Community Health Network’s nearly 16,000 employees.

Greg Hinshaw will be the president of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. The Yorktown Superintendent told the Muncie newspaper that he’s the first superintendent in the Muncie area to serve in this job.

New job, but he’s not going anywhere – Ted Baker has been appointed interim president and chief executive officer of the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center effective July 1. The Ft. Wayne newspaper says he will retain his job at Innovation Connector Muncie.

As WLBC’s Kim Morris first reported Thursday, approximately 300 new jobs will come to Crawfordsville by the end of 2025. Mattress manufacturing company Tempur Sealy International Inc. is investing more than $138 million for a production facility in Crawfordsville.

White River State Park (WRSP) and the Downtown IMAX® Theater announce that pre-sale tickets for Marvel Studios Black Widow are now available, June 11, 2021. Black Widow premieres on Thursday, July 8. Movie goers will have the opportunity to enjoy Marvel Studios latest feature film on the largest screen in the state.