Accutech Systems, a trust and wealth management technology company, has announced 23% year-over-year revenue growth, and the addition in the past twelve months of 20 new employees. The Muncie Journal reports additionally, Accutech upgraded to 40,000 square feet of new office space at 115 S. Walnut St. in downtown Muncie, an expansion of 25,000 square feet from the company’s previous office. The company is expected to make the move downtown on July 6, 2021.